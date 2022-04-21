Manoj Bajpayee Birthday Special: Best performances by 'The Family Man' actor

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee is all set to celebrate his 53rd birthday on Saturday.

Bajpayee is known for his works in Hindi cinema and has also acted in Telugu and Tamil language films. He was born on April 23, 1969, in Belwa, a small village in West Champaran, Bihar and he aspired to become an actor since his childhood.

He is the recipient of three National Film awards, four Filmfare awards and two Asia Pacific Screen Awards for Best Performance by an actor. In 2019, he was honoured with India's fourth-highest civilian honor Padma Shri for his contributions to art.

On the occasion of the actor's birthday, here's a look at some of his best performances on screen:

The Family Man

One of the highly-acclaimed shows on the digital platform, 'The Family Man' sees Manoj Bajpayee play a middle-class man, who also serves as a world-class spy. In the show, he tries to balance his familial responsibilities with those at the highly secretive special cell of the National Intelligence Agency.

Gangs of Wasseypur- Part 1

'Gangs of Wasseypur' is a dark comedy crime film, directed by Anurag Kashyap. It is focused on the coal mafia of Dhanbad and the underlying power struggles, politics and vengeance between three crime families from 1941 to the mid 1990s. Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of Sardar Khan in the film.

Aligarh

'Aligarh' is a biographical drama film directed by Hansel Mehta. It is the true story of Ramchandra Siras and it deals with the mental abuse that he had to face for being homosexual.

Satya

'Satya' is a crime drama directed by Ram Gopal Varma. In the film, Bajpayee portrays the character of 'Bhiku Mhatre'. 'Satya' is touted to be one of the best films on the Underworld and the Mafia.

Traffic

'Traffic' is a thriller directed by Rajesh Pillai. It is about a heart transplant that needs to be done urgently but faces onstacles because of the heavy traffic. In the film, Manoj plays the role of a head constable in Mumbai Traffic Police.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 04:54 PM IST