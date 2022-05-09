Krushna Abhishek breaks silence on tiff with Govinda, apologises to his uncle

TV actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek finally broke his silence about his uncle and superstar Govinda on 'The Maniesh Paul Podcast'. He also expressed his heartfelt apology and love.

The infamous rift between Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek has been making headlines for ages. Opening up about the same for the first ever on a public platform, Krushna bared his soul expressing his love for Govinda in the short video shared by Maniesh Paul from his podcast.

Host Maniesh Paul played the catalyst offering a non-judgemental, welcoming platform promising no edits but just the truth to Krushna, which is revealed in the promo of his upcoming episode that unfolds the emotional chapter of Krushna's life.

Earlier, Maniesh has welcomed guests like Bharti Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Elli Avram, Prajakta Koli, and the face behind the viral sensation 'Chand Baliyaan', amongst many others from the different walks of life.

On the film front, Maniesh will be next seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongwith Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 01:14 PM IST