KK Funeral in Pictures: Singers Hariharan, Raghav Sachar, and other celebs arrive for final rites

The last rites of playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, will be held today (Thursday).

Several members of the music industry have arrived at KK's Mumbai residence to offer their final tribute. These include singers Hariharan, Raghav Sachar, Javed Ali, Salim Merchant, who were the first ones to be spotted.

Raghav Sachar | Photos by Viral Bhayani

As per reports, the "antim darshan" will take place from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at Park Plaza, Fisheries Univ. Rd., Inlaks Nagar, Versova, Andheri (W). Meanwhile the singer will be cremated in Versova Hindu Cemetery, Yari Rd, Sai Nagar, Versova, Andheri at 1 pm.

KK is survived by his wife Jyothy Krishna and children Kunnath Nakul, Kunnath Taamara.

KK passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 53, hours after his performance at an event in Kolkata. He was later brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

KK, was a legendary singer with an amazing voice and a unique ability to portray emotions in his voice. The sudden demise of the singer, on Tuesday evening, has left all his fans and admirers in shock.

Fans and celebrities are mourning his death and paying tribute to him by playing his incredible songs on repeat in their playlists and altering their social media statuses to include his tunes.

KK was a multilingual singer who sang in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali, among other languages.

Fanatics and music fans will always remember KK for his iconic songs from many films and albums.

KK is best known for his songs like "Zindagi Do Pal Ki" from the movie Kites, "Aankhon Mein Teri" from the movie Om Shanti Om, "Khuda Jaane" from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, "Tadap Tadap" from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Every '90s kid will always remember KK for the album's title track 'Pal' and also 'Yaaron' which gave many friendship goals. His voice struck a connection with listeners that left them wanting for more and such was the emotional connect that even today, these songs are played in school and office farewells.