Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable photo of son Jeh's balancing act on International Yoga Day

In the photo, the 16-month-old can be seen is seen in a playful mood as he aces the balancing act

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 02:36 PM IST
On International Yoga Day, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable photo of her younger son Jeh on Instagram.

In the photo, the 16-month-old can be seen is seen in a playful mood as he aces the balancing act.

"BALANCE… ❤️ such an important word to life and Yoga ❤️ Happy International #YogaDay people… ❤️ My Jeh baba," she captioned the post.

Moments after she shared the post, several fans and celebrities, including Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor, dropped heart emojis.

Kareena has over 9.2 million followers on Instagram and she regularly treats her fans with pictures and videos of her sons Jeh and Taimur.

On the work front, Kareena is all set to make her digital debut with 'Devotion of Suspect X'. The movie, which also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, is being directed by celebrated director Sujoy Ghosh. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's works of the same name.

Meanwhile, Kareena is also awaiting the release of her film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ with Aamir Khan. 'Laal Singh Chaddha', in the making for 14 years, has been officially adapted for the Indian audience from the 1994 Tom Hanks-starrer 'Forrest Gump'.

