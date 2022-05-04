Karan Johar announces return of 'Koffee With Karan' on Disney+ Hotstar, says 'biggest stars will return to the couch'

Hours after Karan Johar shared a heartbreaking note announcing that his controversial and most loved show 'Koffee With Karan' will not be returning, he shared an 'even important note' a few minutes back.

In an Instagram post, Karan confirmed that the show will not be returning on TV but will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Much to the delight of fans, Karan announced that the 'biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch'.

'Koffee with Karan' aired its first episode in November 2004, and since then, there has been no looking back for it. The much-coveted couch was graced by the biggest stars of Bollywood including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and others.

The show is known for Karan's infamous wit and his ability to make celebrities bare their deepest and darkest secrets over a cup of coffee.

In the past few years, the talk show has also been on the receiving end of criticism from the audience owing to certain comments that celebs made on the couch.

A few days ago, reports had surfaced that the new season of 'Koffee with Karan' will see newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the first guests. The rumoured guest-list also included the names of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and others.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 07:18 PM IST