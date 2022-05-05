Kanika Kapoor spills the beans on her second marriage: 'I'll be very proudly announcing...'

Singer Kanika Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of her latest love song 'Buhe Bariyan' which was released a couple of days back. The Free Press Journal caught up with the singer for an exclusive interaction.

Kanika says the song is extremely close to her heart. "Buhe Bariyan is a special song which is written and composed very creatively. It has a lot of soul and emotion. I would describe it as a dreamy song for everyone who's falling in love or maybe even crushing on someone," Kanika shares.

Within hours of its release, Kanika faced a plagiarism row after a Pakistani singer accused her of stealing her song. However, Kanika avers, "It is a beautiful original song that we have created. We have put a small hook line of the old Punjabi folk Buhe Bariyan, just two lines. It's a new melody, and it's a new take on the song."

Kanika spills the beans on how the song came to life. "I got a call last year from Gourov Dasgupta (music director), and he said that he had a beautiful song for me. It was something that I hadn't done before. Then we met, did a scratch, and that's how it came together. They loved the scratch a lot, and they actually kept the scratch as the original vocals in the studio. I would say that it was not challenging, but it was challenging because it's a new genre of music that I have experimented with," she explains.

Since Buhe Bariyan is a romantic song, we asked Kanika what is love for her. "Love is everything for all of us. I'm fortunate to have been loved by my parents, siblings, children, fans and family. So I believe love is everything," she gushes. She also confesses that she's in love with someone at present.

Recently, there were reports doing the rounds that Kanika will tie the knot once again. Kanika had a difficult married life, and she divorced her husband, Raj Chandok, in 2015. She is now a single mother of three kids.

Reacting to reports of her second marriage, the 43-year-old singer says, "Well, if there's something I need to say, I will say for sure. I'll be very proudly announcing if and when I find the right person and marry."

Kanika is very content with the way her career has shaped up. "It's been a special journey with a lot of new things that I have learned every day. There have been ups and downs, but it has been an incredible one. The beauty of it is that I have grown with the experiences that I've had. So I'm very grateful. From being a housewife to a single mother of three kids and then a singer in my 30s, it was a lot of hard work and quite a difficult journey. But it is a special story," she concludes.

