Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on May 27

Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated film 'Dhaakad', produced by Deepak Mukut, will now be released in four languages across India.

Featuring Kangana as Agent Agni, 'Dhaakad' is touted to be a mega actioner and Bollywood’s first high octane spy thriller led by a female star. The film was earlier slated to release in April, but now it will be hitting the theatres on May 27, 2022.

Mukut added that 'Dhaakad' will now be releasing as a pan-India film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Talking about the development, Mukut stated, “We haven’t left any stone unturned in making 'Dhaakad' the visual spectacle that we envisioned it to be, and the final product has come out even better. It is a film that we are certain will be loved across the nation and will set a new benchmark for not just the Hindi film industry but for the whole Indian cinema. Thus, we wanted to present it on as big a scale as the film has turned out to be."

"Also, Kangana has become a huge star down South after her impressive performance as J Jayalalithaa in 'Thalaivii', thus tapping into that market will be beneficial for the film as well. That’s why we decided to release 'Dhaakad' not just in Hindi, but also in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. We are sure that the film will be celebrated nationally on its release," he added.

Apart from Kangana, 'Dhaakad' also features Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Saswata Chatterjee and Sharib Hashmi, and it is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai. It is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 03:57 PM IST