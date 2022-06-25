'JugJugg Jeeyo' Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's family entertainer opens with a bang

The much-anticipated family entertainer 'JugJugg Jeeyo', starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in key roles, has opened with a bang at the box office.

The film which released on June 24, earned Rs 9.28 crore on its very first day.

With the strong word of mouth and positive reviews, the film is expected to witness a huge jump over its first weekend.

The film also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in key roles.

'JugJugg Jeeyo' aims to highlight the complexities of love and marriage in a rather lighthearted manner. The film revolves around Varun and Kiara wanting to divorce each other, while the former's father, Anil Kapoor, too plans on parting ways with his wife Neetu.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'JugJugg Jeeyo' is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18.