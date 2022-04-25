Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh to release first song 'Firecracker' with Mumbai college students

Superstar Ranveer Singh is starring in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', a big screen family entertainer that will present a new brand of hero and heroism that is rare in Indian cinema. The trailer of the film has been unanimously acclaimed and now Ranveer is set to have a big launch for the first song of the film ‘Firecracker’ at a college in Mumbai.

Ranveer has again shape-shifted to transform himself into a character hailing from heartland Gujarat, who with his razor-sharp wit, will entertain us, win over our hearts. Ranveer has turned an item boy in the film in 'Firecracker' which he performed without being choreographed.

A trade source says, “Ranveer will dance his way into the hearts of audiences with 'Firecracker'. He is planning a big launch of the song that will see him perform the same impromptu dance routine in front of a packed college in Mumbai. Ranveer is an electrifying live performer and one can only imagine that he will bring the house down with this launch.”

The source adds, “Jayeshbhai is a character that everyone feels will appeal to audiences across all age groups, especially the youth, since Ranveer is presenting a new brand of hero who is extremely relatable. So, all efforts are being made to ensure that there is good fan engagement around every asset of 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. For the trailer launch, YRF invited Ranveer’s fans from across the country to be a part of the event and now with 'Firecracker', they are taking the actor directly to his loyal fan base, the college students who have always appreciated his brilliance in acting.”

A hilarious satire on society - 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', produced by Maneesh Sharma, also stars 'Arjun Reddy' fame Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood’s big screen opposite Ranveer. The film has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and is releasing worldwide on May 13, 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 11:10 AM IST