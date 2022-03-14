In Pics: Sexy Kiara Advani sizzles in a backless gown with thigh-high slit at an awards function

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani turned heads at the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2022 ceremony on Sunday night.

Clad in a shimmery lemon yellow backless gown with a thigh high slit, the actress sizzled at the red carpet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen in the film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Varun Dhawan.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in lead roles and is slated to hit the silver screen on June 24, 2022.

She will also be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee and backed by Bhushan Kumar, the movie is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic horror comedy-drama, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. The original film featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

Kiara also has filmmaker Shankar's next directorial starring Ram Charan.

The forthcoming movie marks the second collaboration of Kiara and Ram. The two had earlier collaborated for the Telugu action movie 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama', which had released in 2019.

She will also feature alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in 'Govinda Naam Mera'.

The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios. The film is slated to hit the big screen on June 10, 2022.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 10:40 AM IST