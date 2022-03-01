Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal give a glimpse of their quirky look from Shashank Khaitan's 'Govinda Naam Mera'

Wishing her 'Govinda Naam Mera' director Shashank Khaitan on his birthday, Kiara Advani shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the film on Instagram.

Grabbing the attention of the audience across, the picture presents Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal in a never-seen-before quirky, colourful and fun avatar adding to the anticipation of the audience.

Wearing a funky, multi-coloured co-ord set with neon green shoes and interesting braided hairstyle, Kiara poses with Vicky, who is sporting a hooded jacket, and Shashank in an all-white look with a cap.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kiara shared the photo with the caption, "If you're wondering why we're dressed like this then pls take it up with the birthday boy! @shashankkhaitan May the swag always be with you 😂💛🤗🥳👊🏻".

Turning into a sensation with her impressive and impactful performances, Kiara Advani has been ruling the critics, audience and internet, leaving imprints across the globe as well.

Having recently won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the second time, Kiara is also the recipient of the Smita Patil Global Memorial Award.

Currently touted as one of the busiest actors with multiple projects in hand, Kiara has an interesting line up of films including 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kartik Aaryan, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Varun Dhawan, 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Vicky Kaushal, S Shankar's next with Ram Charan amongst other unannounced projects.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 05:51 PM IST