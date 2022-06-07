In Pics: Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tejasswi Prakash, and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Several film and television personalities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Ajay Devgn, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonu Sood, Parineeti Chopra, Randeep Hooda, Sara Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari, Esha Gupta, Neha Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, and others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Tuesday.

While some of them were spotted departing and arriving at the airport, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Kareena was at her casual best as she was clicked while stepping out for work. On the other hand, Malaika was spotted outside her yoga studio.

Aditya Roy Kapur greeted the paps outside a dubbing studio in the city after recovering from COVID-19 recently.

Tejasswi Prakash, who is all set to turn a year older on June 10, celebrated her birthday early with her fans on the sets of her show 'Naagin 6'.

Ajay Devgn and Palak Tiwari were spotted at the airport.

Nushrratt Bharuccha was papped as she promoted her film 'Janhit Mein Jaari' in the city.

Have a look at the photos here:

