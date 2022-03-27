'I was overworked and stressed': Nargis Fakhri says she took a break from Bollywood to focus on her mental health

Actress Nargis Fakhri made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with the movie 'Rockstar' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She is known for her work in films like 'Madras Cafe', 'Main Tera Hero', 'Azhar' and 'Housefull 3'.

After a busy 2016, when she had five releases, Nargis flew back to her home in New York. While she continued to stay connected through social media, she was hardly seen on the big screen.

In an interview with ETimes, Nargis revealed that she decided to take a break from Bollywood in 2016 as she missed her family and felt she wasn't happy with the work she was doing. She also said that she wanted to focus on her mental health.

Nargis said that she was 'overworked and stressed'. The actress said that 2016-2017 was a period of realisation for her as she did films back-to-back and thought there was just too much happening, and she needed to stop.

She also stated that at that time, she felt the need to pause to balance her mind and body.

The actress also said that many people fear taking such a break because they feel they might be forgotten by the time they return. She added that once in a while, it is important for the sake of mental and physical health to take a break.

Nargis was last seen in 'Torbaaz' co-starring Sanjay Dutt. The film was released on an OTT platform. She is currently filming her debut Telugu film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', which stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 02:55 PM IST