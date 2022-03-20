Huma Qureshi wraps up the shoot of 'Maharani' season 2

It's a wrap for Huma Qureshi's 'Maharani' season 2. The series was shot across Bhopal, Hoshangabad, and Jammu & Kashmir. Huma's last schedule was shot in J&K.

"Jammu was a short schedule but played a crucial role in the storyline nevertheless," says Huma. She also commented, “Beautiful. Gorgeous”, on being asked how her experience was.

When asked what viewers can expect from the second season of 'Maharani', she shared, “Season 2 will be bigger and better. And a lot of twists and turns.”

Besides Huma, 'Maharani' also stars Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Inaamulhaq. The political drama is said to be partly inspired by what happened in Bihar in the 1990s when Lalu Prasad Yadav made his homemaker wife Rabri Devi his successor.

Huma completed a little over a decade in the acting industry in 2022. She is known for her roles in 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Dedh Ishqiya' and 'Mithya'.

The actress took everyone by surprise when she appeared for a song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role.

She was also a part of the recently released Tamil-language action-thriller 'Valimai', which starred south superstar Ajith Kumar in the lead role. Huma's performance in the film was lauded by the masses and critics alike.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 09:30 AM IST