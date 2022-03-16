Know who plays the role of Huma Qureshi’s grandmother in Double XL?

Shubha Khote began her acting career in Bollywood's black and white era and has continued working over the years. The 84-year-old will soon be seen playing a dadi’s role in the Huma Qureshi-starrer Double XL. The veteran actress spoke to The Free Press Journal exclusively.

Shubha is making a comeback with Spy Bahu, a TV show which premiered recently on Colors TV. "After working in Mangalam Dangalam, I decided to do this TV show, Spy Bahu because I play a nagging dadi. Since comedy is our blood, I tend to bring it with a pinch of comedy, and I am sure this will allure the audiences," she shares.

Shubha is all praise for her Double XL co-star Huma Qureshi. "I just returned after completing the shooting of my portion. The lead protagonist is Huma. I play her dadi in this film. I am impressed with Huma as she is not only doing films but has a few OTT projects as well. She is a humble human being. I have seen her qawwali song in the recently released film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has performed it wonderfully. Indeed an exuberant performer," she gushes.

Shubha has had a lovely experience working with youngsters. "I really enjoy maximum while working with the younger generation. They are much disciplined, hard-working, very intelligent and quick to learn. Many come here after learning the nuances of acting from some institute; thus, it helps them. The younger generation also loves to learn," she says.

Shubha has seen numerous changes in the film industry. "I have been working almost for 66 years now. I can notice so many changes from black and white to coloured films. Camera taking and the instruments have also changed to give a better result on the screen. We never dubbed earlier, and then the trend of dubbing came into vogue. However, now the sync sound trend has come back again. The sound system has been improved. All in all, technically, filmmaking has been going higher and higher. We are trying to keep improving," Shubha explains.

She has also tried her hands at direction way back in 1967. "Yes, I directed Chimukala Pahuna. I do wish to direct, but nowadays, the entire scene is not so great. With the invention of corporate, the style and process have become so different. Meri iss umer mein itna jhanjhat bhi nahi utthana hai mujhe," Shubha concludes.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 06:47 AM IST