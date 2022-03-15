'Didn't have walls': 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri shares picture of his ancestral home

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is currently basking in the success of his latest release ‘The Kashmir Files’. The exodus drama has been performing well at the box office and has minted over Rs 47 crore so far.

Taking to his social media recently, Vivek shared an interesting post revealing about his family background and what actually inspired him to make ‘The Kashmir Files’.

Posting a picture of his ancestral house, the filmmaker wrote, “This is our ancestral house where I grew up. We had nothing. Not even walls in our house. But my grandfather made us worship Saraswati and my father went on to become vice chancellor and translated all Kalidas and Vedas. It’s because of Saraswati, I could make #TheKashmirFiles.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandit community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’ released in theatres on March 11, 2022.

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 02:10 PM IST