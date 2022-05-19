'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' star Kartik Aaryan feels 'Ariana Grande looks like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', recently compared actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to American singer Ariana Grande.

During an interaction with comedian Tanmay Bhatt, Kartik was shown a picture of Aishwarya, in which her hair was tied in a high ponytail. Tanmay then says, “Oh right, she does look like Ariana Grande.” To that, Kartik replies, “Rather, Ariana looks like Aishwarya Rai.”

Meanwhile, Aishwarya is currently busy serving looks at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. She graced the red carpet on Wednesday in a dreamy black floral gown and kept her makeup to the bare minimum.

The actress is accompanied by husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the French Riviera.

On the other hand, Kartik is gearing up for the release of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which stars Kiara Advani alongside him. Not just them, but the film also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

The film is a standalone sequel to the iconic 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is set to release on May 20.

