As 'The Kashmir Files' scores a perfect 10 on IMDb, Vivek Agnihotri slams claims of 'unusual voting activity'

'The Kashmir Files', directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has courted yet another controversy, as IMDb claimed that it has detected some 'unusual voting activity' on the film's landing page.

In a couple of days since its release, 'The Kashmir Files' boasted of an IMDb rating of a full 10, with over 50,000 votes.

However, a note on IMDb's page now reads, "Our rating mechanism has detected unusual voting activity on this title. To preserve the reliability of our rating system, an alternate weighting calculation has been applied".

The website also stated, "131,433 IMDb users have given a weighted average vote of 8.3/10".

A fan pointed out the same on Twitter, to which director Vivek Agnihotri replied, "This is unusual and unethical".

Meanwhile, 'The Kashmir Files' is enjoying a steady growth at the box office. The film collected Rs 15.10 on its third day, and so far, has minted a total of Rs 27.15 crore.

‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandit community in the 1990s. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits.

The exodus drama features an ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar, among others.

The film has been receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 01:22 PM IST