Anupam Kher's 'The Kashmir Files' to release in Israel on April 28

India’s most celebrated and all-time blockbuster film 'The Kashmir Files' is all set to release in Israel on April 28, 2022.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Anupam Kher in a video says, “Shalom and Namaste to my friends in Israel. As you know our film The Kashmir Files is releasing in your country. It’s a very important film of our time. It’s about the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir in 1990. And the world has given its love to the film and has helped us to heal to some extent. And now in Israel as the file was released, I request you to watch the film in the theatre and give it all the love. It is directed by Vivek Agnihotri."

Producer and CBO - Zee studios, Shariq Patel says, "We are very happy with the kind of respect we have received for The Kashmir Files. Creating a demand for the film was our focus all along & releasing in non-traditional markets like Israel, is the testimony to this fact."

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, is written as well as directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 05:33 PM IST