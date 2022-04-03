Ankur Rathee opens up on working with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in 'Shehzada'

Actor Ankur Rathee was recently seen in OTT shows like 'Eternally Confused and Eager For Love', and 'Undekhi 2', among others. He will next be seen in Rohit Dhawan's 'Shehzada', starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat. Opening up about his co-stars, he shares, “Kartik has a very jovial and inclusive spirit on set. He thoroughly enjoys his job, and that’s an infectious quality. Kriti is the epitome of grace. She has grounded energy. The way she walks, talks, and even performs: there is such an ease to her. It’s a very calming energy that is made only greater with the way she listens as an actress, ever attentive with her eyes.”

When asked about his upcoming film, he gushes, “Shehzada is going to be an action-packed comedy. I absolutely have loved playing in this genre. And Rohit Dhawan has been a blast to work with.”

Ankur was recently seen playing some powerful supporting roles in films and web shows. He believes that a well written supporting role doesn’t simply support the journey of a protagonist but also has a sub plotline that supports the thematic elements of the film. “In Thappad, for example, my character’s misogyny is challenged by his fiancé (Naila Grewal), leading to his own self-discovery. Those scenes weren’t about Taapsee (Pannu) but rather added colour to the ongoing conversation in the film about male privilege,” he explains.

Sharing his experience working in recent shows like 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love' and 'Undekhi 2', Ankur says, “Both shows are a commentary on society today. ECAEFL made me realise the challenges of dating culture today and the self-sabotaging thoughts we all carry around. Undekhi 2 is an in-your-face reminder of how we assign value to life, based on its economic value or social standing.”

As per Ankur, Daman from 'Undekhi 2' has been his most challenging role till date. He explains, “It came with some interesting challenges. The character surrendered his righteousness this season for a more morally ambiguous path. It was my job to make that transition feel believable.”

When asked how he stands out amidst competition in the entertainment industry, Ankur avers, “I focus on myself. They aren’t my competitors; they are my colleagues. What’s meant for me will come when I’m ready. All I can spend my energy doing is getting ready.”

Ankur played a gay rights activist in 'Inside Edge 3' and also locked lips with co-actor Akshay Oberoi. Asked if he had any inhibitions before doing the scene, Ankur says, "No inhibitions. Love is love, irrespective of your sexual orientation. The only thoughts I had in that moment were rooted in the elation of being championed by your partner. It was however unique kissing someone with a beard.

Ankur is happy with how things are shaping up for him in the industry as all his dreams are coming true. “I’m ready for meatier parts that I can really sink my teeth into now,” he states.

On the personal front, Ankur got engaged to his ladylove Anuja Joshi amid the pandemic. He prefers to remain tight-lipped about any wedding plans the couple may have. “Let me ask Anuja and get back to you (laughs),” he concludes.

