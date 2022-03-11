Amyra Dastur donates bags, stationery and clothes to underprivileged children

Amyra Dastur is not just a well known name in Bollywood but has always been an ardent supporter of charitable organisations. With a strong list of projects in her kitty, the actress has proved her acting prowess time and again winning over the audience's hearts with her skill and million dollar smile.

The beauty with brains and a heart of gold has now associated with an organisation that helps underprivileged children. She has donated school bags, stationery and clothes to the children of the Shiksha Seva Foundation, helping them with requirements for their education.

Loading View on Instagram

The average percentage rate of secondary school dropouts in India stands at a worrisome 17% which jeopardises the future of our country significantly while online schooling in the times of Covid too has led to an increase in the dropout rate due to insufficiency of resources available and a severe disability to pay the school fees due to the unemployment the pandemic brought.

"This is the second time I have associated with The Shiksha Seva Foundation. Education is one of the most important tools while growing up. Because of COVID, so many children have either dropped out of school or stoped their education due to a lack of facilities or low finances. This is a small way to get those kids excited about school again and hopefully encourage them to continue with their studies. No one should be limited by their financial situation, especially if they’re eager and hungry to learn.” says Amyra.

The starlet has always left a mark in the audience's hearts with her on point performances in her films and it comes as no surprise that she now leaves a mark of sheer joy and happiness in the underprivileged childrens' hearts with her humble gestures and heart of gold.

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 12:15 PM IST