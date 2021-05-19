‘Greedy for fame’: Amyra Dastur trolled for sharing screenshots of helping people amid COVID-19 crisis

Actress Amyra Dastur, who has worked in films "Judgementall Hai Kya" and "Prasthaman", once said that she believes in maintaining a balance between virtual and real life, and prefers conversations with people in real life than small talk on social media.

However, the actress has joined other celebs in amplifying SOS received on social media to help those in need during the second wave of COVID-19.

Amyra shared screenshots of her Instagram DMs where she can be seen arranging for a bed. She captioned it as, “Moments of hope and positivity during this crisis.”