‘Greedy for fame’: Amyra Dastur trolled for sharing screenshots of helping people amid COVID-19 crisis

Actress Amyra Dastur, who has worked in films "Judgementall Hai Kya" and "Prasthaman", once said that she believes in maintaining a balance between virtual and real life, and prefers conversations with people in real life than small talk on social media.
However, the actress has joined other celebs in amplifying SOS received on social media to help those in need during the second wave of COVID-19.
Amyra shared screenshots of her Instagram DMs where she can be seen arranging for a bed. She captioned it as, “Moments of hope and positivity during this crisis.”
As the posts went viral on social media, Amyra was trolled for “showing off.”
One user wrote, “Neki kar dariya main dall. Ya fir,, neki kar social media pe dal???”
“Is it necessary to show off, why can't they do the good cause without letting anyone know,” added another.
Another commented, “Seriously now actors have started sharing screenshots of how they have been helping people dying in COVID-19. Wow great…such a shame. Don’t understand how can you be so selfish & greedy for fame during such tough situations!!!PATHETIC.”
Starting her career at the age of 16 as a model, Amyra made her Bollywood debut with the film "Isaaq" in 2013, She has also featured in south Indian films such as "Anegan", "Manasuku Nachindi", besides the Bollywood film "Kaalakaandi".
She also worked in the international martial arts drama "Kung Fu Yoga" starring Jackie Chan, besides Bollywood projects such as "Prassthanam", "Made In China", "Mr X", "Judgementall Hai Kya" and, more recently, "Koi Jaane Na". In the OTT space, she has been a part of the web series "Tandav".
The actress recently also worked in the music video "Wah ji wah".
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)