Amitabh Bachchan drops UNSEEN photo with Shah Rukh Khan; fans wonder if he's hinting at 'Don 3'

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan broke the internet late on Saturday night after he dropped an unseen picture of himself with superstar Shah Rukh Khan on social media.

Big B took to his Instagram handle to share a photo with SRK in which the former can be seen signing a poster of his cult classic 'Don', which the latter speaking to him.

"…. and … errr … continuing in the same vein .. DON", Big B captioned the photo, sending fans into a tizzy.

It is to be noted that Shah Rukh too has been a part of the 'Don' franchise with two installments of the film. And buzz about 'Don 3' in the making has been around for quite some time now.

With Big B's post, fans wondered if the legendary actor hinted at a collaboration of the 'Dons' in an upcoming project.

"What??? Is this a hint?," a fan commented under the post. Another wrote, "Don 3 mein dono honge kya bhai".

Meanwhile, SRK is set to rule the silver screens after a hiatus of five years with three films lined up in 2023. He will be next seen in Rajkummar Hirani's 'Dunki', Atlee's 'Jawan', and Siddharth Anand's actioner 'Pathaan'.

On the other hand, Bachchan is set to star in the upcoming fantasy-adventure film 'Brahmastra', which features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead.