Abhimanyu Dassani expresses gratitude as his debut film 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' completes 3 years

Celebrating three years of his debut film, Abhimanyu Dassani took to his social media to share a throwback image from the movie expressing his gratitude.

Over the years, Abhimanyu's famous dialogue, 'Pani peete rehna chahiye' has emerged as an internet sensation engaging comments and reactions from several celebrities.

On the third anniversary of the film, the actor shared a picture saying, "3 years of MardKoDardNahiHota ❤️🧿? #ForeverGrateful #PaaniTohPeeteRehnaChahiye".

Entering the entertainment world with an unconventional and daring film hailing from an unusual and interesting genre, Abhimanyu impressed the audience and critics not just in India but also the world with his performance.

Bringing to screen the story of a patient suffering congenital insensitivity, Abhimanyu traced the journey of Surya with utmost dedication offering an entertaining treat.

His performance won him national and international awards like Best New Young Actor at International Film Festival and Awards Macao, Filmfare and IFFA awards for Best Debut and Most Promising Actor respectively, while his debut film also premiered at the tail-end of the Midnight Madness section of the 43rd Toronto International Film Festival and won the People's Choice Award: Midnight Madness and bagged the Grolsch Viewers' Choice Award.

After playing the unconventional action hero in 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota', Abhimanyu played a very simple, innocent, guy-next-door, character in 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar', his digital debut on Netflix.

With a remarkably striking difference in the two characters, Abhimanyu managed to break the mould and perception of his personality in audience's mind.

Abhimanyu will next be seen in a string of diverse characters in his upcoming films 'Nikamma' and 'Aankh Micholi'.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 07:04 PM IST