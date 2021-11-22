e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

At least 5 people dead and more than 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade in USA India reports 8,488 new cases (lowest in 538 days)Grenade blast near Army's gate in Pathankot, all check-posts put on high alertKissan Mahapanchayat: Lakhimpur Kheri incident, non-payment of dues to sugarcane farmers on agendaAustria begins national lockdown to fight surging infections
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:37 AM IST

'Aankh Micholi' starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, and others to release on May 13, 2022

The film has been directed by Umesh Shukla, who is known for helming movies like 'OMG: Oh My God', '102 Not Out' and 'Dhoondte Reh Jaoge', among others.
Asian News International
Advertisement

Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming multi-starrer 'Aankh Micholi' recently announced the release date of the film.

Actor Abhimanyu Dassani, who features in 'Aankh Micholi', took to his Twitter handle to share the release date of the movie.

He wrote, "Tareek pe tareek! @umeshkshukla #aankhmicholi in theaters 13th May 2022."

'Aankh Micholi', which also stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz, revolves around a family of misfits with a crazily entertaining storyline.

The upcoming film has been directed by Umesh Shukla, who is known for helming movies like 'OMG: Oh My God', '102 Not Out' and 'Dhoondte Reh Jaoge', among others.

The movie has been written by Jitendra Parmar and the music of the film is composed by Sachin-Jigar.

'Aankh Micholi' is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh's Merry Go Round Studios. The film will arrive in cinemas on May 13, 2022.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'While performing comedy, being in the moment is very important,' Abhimanyu Dassani 'While performing comedy, being in the moment is very important,' Abhimanyu Dassani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:37 AM IST
Advertisement