Aayush Sharma officially confirms being a part of Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

After 'Antim: The Final Truth', actor Salman Khan will once again share screen space with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

Confirming the update, Aayush said, "Yes, I am a part of the film and I'm looking forward to experimenting with my cinematic aptitude with this project. From a romantic drama to an action film and now a family drama, I'm grateful for how my innings in the film industry have panned out. I've never wanted to limit my creative aesthetics within one genre and my creative aptitude has always been a reflection of versatility and diversity. Going forward I'd love to explore newer genres and newer formats that leverage my innate authenticity and passion for the performing arts." He also expressed his excitement about working with "bhai" Salman for the second time.

"I am extremely grateful and humbled. This will be my second film opposite bhai and never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd earn the rare opportunity to feature alongside him in two consecutive projects. From my perspective, I see it as a blessing because I get to hone my craft in the presence of one of the cinematic legends of the country. It has been a great learning curve for me and there are so many avenues that I need to conquer," Aayush added.

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', helmed by Farhad Samji, also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 03:02 PM IST