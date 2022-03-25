'2022 is going to be special, fingers crossed': Sobhita Dhulipala shares her excitement for her upcoming releases

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala has always played different and interesting characters on the screen. The actress is going through a tough schedule while working on her upcoming releases.

Be it OTT or films, the actress has always made her presence count with her phenomenal performance. And from the past few months, she is running an intense schedule for her upcoming projects. While talking about her busy schedule, Sobhita shared, "Switching between two completely different characters and worlds without any off days for the last few months has been quite intense and all-consuming but I feel greatly motivated though".

The actress has always been enthusiastic to accept any kind of challenging role that comes her way.

Her performance in ‘Made In Heaven’ was highly praised by the audience. And the actress is excited to deliver more of such interesting performances in her future projects. "I’m beaming with excitement and cannot wait for the releases. This year is going to be special, fingers crossed" she adds.

On the film front, Sobhita’s envious lineup of projects includes Ronnie Screwvala’s ‘Sitara’, Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ (Tamil), Telugu film ‘Major’ with Adivi Sesh and a Hollywood project ‘Monkey Man’ directed by and starring Dev Patel.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 01:06 PM IST