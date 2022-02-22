Watch : Sobhita Dhulipala shares new video of performing a hymn dedicated to Lord Krishna

Sobhita Dhulipala is a woman of many talents. While she has wowed the audience with her acting skills and won hearts as a beauty queen in the past, the talented star has another ace up her sleeve. Sobhita has the Internet hooked to her latest Instagram video in which she is performing to a hymn dedicated to Lord Krishna.

The song is in praise of Lord Guruvayurappan (Lord Krishna), the deity of the famed Guruvayur temple in Kerala. In the caption, Sobhita wrote, “Fun tymz.”

Dressed in a simple white saree and hair tied in a bun, the actress is standing against the light, looking all things stunning.

Her performance in 2019, web series ‘Made in Heaven’ is much loved and the audience has seen her acting spectacle in yet another web series ‘Bard of Blood’. Recently there were reports that she is in ‘Night Manager’ with Aditya Roy Kapoor and if it is true then it would be great to see her chemistry with the dashing actor.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 08:55 AM IST