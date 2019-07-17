Why Elon Musk's girlfriend screams as honey tea gets slowly boiled

New Delhi: While Tesla CEO Elon Musk is aiming to disrupt the health industry with his brain-on-the-chip technology, his girlfriend Grimes is busy with a weird and bizarre training regimen -- involving 20-25 minutes of screaming session while honey tea is being slowly boiled to spending hours in a "deprivation tank" to "astro-glide" to other dimensions: past, present and future.

The weirdest part, however, is an experimental surgery in which the 31-year-old Canadian singer whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher has "eliminated all blue light" from her vision to cure seasonal depression -- a claim that has left ophthalmologists baffled.

"I have also eliminated all blue light from my vision through an experimental surgery that removes the top film of my eyeball and replaces it with an orange ultra-flex polymer that my friend and I made in the lab past winter as a mean to cure seasonal depression," Grimes posted on her Instagram account while replying to an question from adidas brand which she has now collaborated with.

To maintain her healthy "cellular" routine, She takes a battery of supplements such as NAD+, Acetyl L-Carnitine, Magnesium, etc.) to "maximize the function of my mitochondria".

NAD+ is a coenzyme found in all living cells and it's required for the fundamental biological processes that make life possible. Acetyl L-Carnitine is a mitochondrial boosting supplement that improves mood, learning and memory.

Grimes does not stop here. In the afternoon, she does 1-2 hours of sword-fighting session with her trainer, some weight training and a 30-45 minute, 6-7 km inclined hike -- which she calls "arguably the most efficient workout".

She then spends 45 minutes stretching before heading into the studio "where my mind and body are functioning at peak level, with a neuroplastic goal between 57.5 and 71.5 AphC's (which is my preferred range for my blood type)."

AphC's appears to be a new celeb-addiction -- a brand new kind of neuroplasticity machine which is not in common use.

She has outfitted her studio with the highest grade of red light with 1,000 sq ft "infra red" sauna and screaming there is to "maximise vocal proficiency". According to doctors, the eye surgery is a terrible idea.

Dr Morris Waxler, an expert on the risks of LASIK eye surgery, told DailyMail.com that "goggles, medications, and time scheduling of exposure to sunlight should be sufficient to treat seasonal depression", warning that such eye surgery has strong links to suicides. If this was not enough, Grimes goes to bed with a humidifier on!