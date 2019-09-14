India's First Farting Contest "WTF" begins on 22nd September with Surat Chapter

Surat: The first ever Farting contest of India, What The Fart (WTF), is going to be held in Surat city of Gujarat on 22nd September 2019. The competition is for people who think they can fart louder, longer and stronger than anyone else, all for being crowned as the ‘Pad’shah.

Speaking to VICE, 48-year old Indian singer and actor Yatin Sangoi, the brain behind the competition said, "I farted in the middle of watching a movie with my family and one of them laughed, and said that if there was a contest, I would’ve won. That’s when it hit me that while fart contests happen in countries like China, UK and US, and even have a world cup, we don’t have anything like it in India."