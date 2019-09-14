India's First Farting Contest "WTF" begins on 22nd September with Surat Chapter

Surat: The first ever Farting contest of India, What The Fart (WTF), is going to be held in Surat city of Gujarat on 22nd September 2019. The competition is for people who think they can fart louder, longer and stronger than anyone else, all for being crowned as the ‘Pad’shah.
Speaking to VICE, 48-year old Indian singer and actor Yatin Sangoi, the brain behind the competition said, "I farted in the middle of watching a movie with my family and one of them laughed, and said that if there was a contest, I would’ve won. That’s when it hit me that while fart contests happen in countries like China, UK and US, and even have a world cup, we don’t have anything like it in India."
“What The Fart (Surat Chapter) was specifically scheduled before Navratri season since people have more free time and are less likely to spend their money on other purchases,” Sangoi added.
If enough sponsors show interest, there might even be reward prize money ranging from Rs.5000 upto Rs.15000. The participants who manage to realease the most melodic, loud and clear fart will take away trophies. There will be a registration fee of Rs.100 for the participants, who all think they are going to win the fart fest. The fart competition will be held at a local club.
