Bihar Flood Crisis: Over 47 Lakh Affected As Ganga & Tributaries Remain Above Danger Levels | X

Patna, Sep 11: The flood situation in Bihar remained grim on Friday, with more than 47.33 lakh people affected across 15 districts as the Ganga and its tributaries continued to flow above danger levels, triggering erosion and breaches in embankments, officials said.

At least four embankment breaches were reported from different parts of Bhagalpur district, they said, adding that while some have been repaired, restoration work is underway at the remaining sites.

Embankment breaches reported

A breach at the Brahmottar Dam in Gopalpur block was brought under control overnight with the help of a Water Resources Department technical team and locals, the district administration said in a statement.

Bihar is facing a devastating flood crisis with 36 lakh people affected across 14 districts as of September 8. The situation has continued to worsen with major rivers like Ganga ,gandak kosi flowing above their danger level.

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At Dhobania Zamindari Dam in Rangra block, around 20 feet of the embankment eroded at about 4.30 am, causing floodwaters to enter alongside PWD Road No 14. Protective measures, including bamboo piling, sandbagging and plastic sheeting, are being undertaken, it said.

Breaches were also reported at Dhobania Dam on the Kalbalia River in Rangra Chowk and Budhiya Dam, part of the Sadopur ring embankment, in Bania Baisi panchayat, the administration said.

Officials monitor rising waters

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary directed officials to maintain round-the-clock vigil over embankments.

Choudhary, who is in charge of the Water Resources Department (WRD), said the Ganga water level at Gandhi Ghat in Patna has crossed its previous maximum recorded level of 2016 and is still rising.

"The rise has primarily been attributed to unexpectedly high discharge in the Son and Ghaghra rivers. While the Son is now receding, the Ghaghra has stabilised, and the situation is expected to improve over the next 24 hours," he said.

Choudhary said personnel have been deployed at vulnerable locations, and all possible measures were being taken to prevent floodwater from entering residential areas.

Several districts affected

Among the worst-affected districts are Bhagalpur, Patna, Saran, Vaishali, Begusarai, Katihar, Purnea and Buxar.

The state has recorded 104.1 mm of rainfall in September so far, about 27 per cent above normal, they said.

The DMD said the Ganga at Sultan Ganj in Bhagalpur was flowing at 36.62 metres at 6 am, 2.12 metres above the danger level, though the water level was receding.

Gandak was flowing above the danger mark at Dumriya Ghat, Kosi at Baltara and Kursela, Burhi Gandak at Khagaria, and Ganga at Digha, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon and Munger, Punpun at Sripalpur, Bagmati at Benibad, and Ghaghra at Darauli and Gangpur Siswan.

Relief operations continue

A total of 1,221 community kitchens are being operated in various districts. Fifteen relief camps are also functioning, providing accommodation, food, medical care and other essential services to 12,260 flood victims, the bulletin said.

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Around 3.13 lakh polythene sheets and 48,400 dry-ration packets have been distributed among flood-affected people so far.

A total of 1,876 boats are being operated for evacuation and transportation, while 10,823 quintals of animal fodder have been distributed, it said.

Twenty-seven SDRF teams and 10 NDRF teams have been deployed in various districts for immediate relief and rescue operations in view of the flood situation, the DMD said.

The state Meteorological Service Centre has forecast light to moderate rain at some places in the state over the next two days, with the possibility of heavy rainfall at one or two places.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)