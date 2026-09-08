UP Flood Relief: Over 21,000 Rescued, 16.73 Lakh Food Packets Distributed | X

Lucknow, 08 September: The Yogi Government is working rapidly to provide relief to those affected by the flood situation in Uttar Pradesh. Along with rescuing affected people and moving them to safety, arrangements are being ensured for food, shelter, healthcare facilities, and essential relief materials.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner's Office, 21,226 people have so far been shifted to safe locations and more than 16.73 lakh lunch packets have been distributed. In addition, over 1.29 lakh flood relief kits, 6.94 lakh chlorine tablets, and 2.73 lakh ORS packets have been distributed. A total of 2,259 boats and motorboats have so far been used in relief and rescue operations.

At present, 26 districts continue to be affected by floods. The administration is continuously monitoring sensitive areas while carrying out relief and rescue operations. Giving the highest priority to the safety of flood-affected people, large-scale rescue operations are underway. So far, 21,226 people have been shifted to safe locations. On 8 September alone, 8,576 people were moved to safer places. People stranded in waterlogged and inaccessible areas are being rescued through boats and motorboats and taken to safe locations.

Boats and motorboats are being deployed on a large scale to ensure the reach of relief teams in flood-affected areas. So far, 2,259 boats and motorboats have been used in relief and rescue operations.

The government has launched a large-scale campaign to provide food to affected families amid the floods. More than 16.73 lakh lunch packets have been distributed so far. More than 1.29 lakh flood relief kits have also been delivered to needy families. On Tuesday too, 83,216 lunch packets and 17,097 foodgrain packets were distributed. This is providing immediate food assistance to affected families during the crisis.

In view of the risk of infections and water-borne diseases after floods, special emphasis is also being placed on healthcare services. A total of 1,106 medical teams have been constituted across the state. To ensure safe drinking water and health security in affected areas, 6,94,432 chlorine tablets and 2.73 lakh ORS packets have been distributed so far. To provide safe shelter to flood-affected families, 1,341 flood shelters have been established across the state. A total of 7,434 people are currently staying in these shelters.

In the Yogi Government's relief campaign, the safety of animals has also been prioritised alongside human life. A total of 6,620 quintals of fodder have been distributed for animals so far. A significant achievement of the relief campaign is that no human or animal casualties due to floods have been recorded so far.

Reports indicate that 1,493 houses have been damaged due to floods so far. Of these, assistance has already been distributed to affected families in 1,273 cases. Along with relief and rescue operations, the work of assessing damage and providing assistance to affected families is also continuing.

Affected districts

Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Badaun, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Farrukhabad, Ghazipur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Hardoi, Kasganj, Kannauj, Kanpur Nagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Raebareli, Sant Kabir Nagar, Rampur, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, and Varanasi.