 Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Inspects Mithapur-Mahuli Bridge, Expresses Displeasure Over Slow Progress
During the inspection, the Chief Minister directed officials to expedite the work to ensure the project is completed before its due time for public benefit. “The construction of the Zeromile–Masaurhi (SH-1) road should be accelerated so that people can start reaping its benefits at the earliest,” he said.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 06:53 PM IST
The Chief Minister directed officials to expedite the work to ensure the project is completed before its due time for public benefit. | X/@BiharInfraTales

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday conducted an on-site inspection of the under-construction Mithapur-Mahuli four-lane elevated road. He reviewed the progress of the project at key points, including the Mithapur flyover roundabout and Parsa Bazar, and expressed dissatisfaction over the sluggish pace of construction.

Nitish Kumar also mentioned that once the elevated road is completed, commuters will experience huge relief from traffic congestion, particularly around the New Bypass area. “It will not only ease vehicular movement but also help save time,” he added.

In addition to the road inspection, the Chief Minister also visited the Patliputra Bus Terminal. He instructed officials to ensure proper arrangements and improved facilities for passengers at the terminal.

Several top officials accompanied the Chief Minister during the inspection, including Principal Secretary to the CM Deepak Kumar, Secretary Kumar Ravi, Patna Divisional Commissioner Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh, BSRDC Managing Director Shirshat Kapil Ashok, BUIDCO Managing Director Animesh Parashar, Patna District Magistrate Dr. Tyagarajan S.M., and SSP Avkash Kumar.

