 Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Lays Foundation Stone For Dharmshala At Mahavir Cancer Hospital In Patna
PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 06:54 PM IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Lays Foundation Stone For Dharmshala At Mahavir Cancer Hospital In Patna | X/Nitish Kumar

Patna, Jun 12 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a 'dharmshala' on the Mahavir Cancer Hospital Campus in Patna's Phulwarisharif locality.

The event was organised on the occasion of the 75th birth anniversary of Acharya late Kishore Kunal. An IPS officer-turned-socio-religious activist late Kishore Kunal was honoured posthumously with the Padma Shri by President Droupadi, was the founder secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust in Patna.

Union minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju was also present on the occasion. The CM also unveiled the statue of Kishore Kunal on the occasion.

