 Bihar: Kids Caught On Camera Stealing Nuts & Bolts From ₹422 Crore Patna Flyover; Netizens REACT
The viral video shows 4-5 children unscrewing the nuts and bolts of the newly inaugurated bridge. The video was recorded by a bystander who confronted the children.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Kids Caught On Camera Stealing Nuts & Bolts From 422 Crore Patna Flyover | X/@gemsofbabus

Just days after Bihar got its first double-decker flyover, a bizarre video has surfaced online. The video shows a group of children allegedly stealing nuts and bolts from the newly constructed bridge in Patna.

The viral video shows 4-5 children unscrewing the nuts and bolts of the newly inaugurated bridge. The video was recorded by a bystander who confronted the children. The children were caught red-handed tampering the newly constructed bridge in broad daylight. The kids ran away after the man scolded them. The man can be heard saying, "Tum log chori karna chalu kar diya?" Which roughly translates to, "You people started stealing?" The video, then shows the tampering done by the kids on the bridge. 

Netizens React

The video triggered reactions from netizens. A user demanding punishment for the children said, "Don't spare the children. Give some strict punishment."

Another user said, "Really? Anyone can open it ? Wow .. well thought and built then."

"@gemsofbabus who posted the video on X, claimed the kids to be of Bangladeshi origin. There are no reports of any statement by the local administration and law enforcement agencies regarding the incident.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Inaugurates State's First Double-Decker Flyover In Patna, Calls It Vision For...
article-image

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the Rs 422-crore double-decker flyover. The flyover aims to decongest the Ashok Rajpath corridor that connects a wide array of popular locations in areas such as NIT, PMCH, and Patna University, according to an Indian Express report.

