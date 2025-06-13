 Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Expresses Grief, Calls Incident 'Heartbreaking'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBiharAhmedabad Plane Crash: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Expresses Grief, Calls Incident 'Heartbreaking'

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Expresses Grief, Calls Incident 'Heartbreaking'

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after it take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

ANIUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of an Air India flight near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Gujarat's Ahmedabad | File Pic

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of an Air India flight near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after it take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

In a post on X, CM said, "The plane crash in Ahmedabad is extremely sad and heartbreaking. I am deeply saddened by the news of the Air India plane crash. My condolences are with all the affected families in this hour of grief."

Meawhile, Gujarat health authorities have urged families of victims to come forward for DNA testing to help identify the deceased. Additional Chief Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Dhananjay Dwivedi, said DNA collection facilities have been set up at BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar
Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar
RJ Mahvash Can't Stop Blushing As Paps Tease Her About Rumoured Boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal (VIDEO)
RJ Mahvash Can't Stop Blushing As Paps Tease Her About Rumoured Boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal (VIDEO)
Read Also
Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Inspects Patna Metro Work, Sets August 2025 Deadline For Priority Corridor
article-image

Speaking to the media, Additional Chief Secretary Dwivedi said, "DNA testing arrangements have been made at Kasauti Bhavan of BJ Medical College. Families and close relatives of the flight passengers, especially their parents and children, are requested to submit their samples at the location so that the victims can be identified at the earliest."

"If relatives of the passengers and other injured who have been brought to the Civil Hospital have to make any inquiry, Civil Hospital Ahmedabad has issued two helpline numbers - 6357373831 and 6357373841. You can contact these numbers for any help..."," he added.

Authorities are relying on DNA testing to identify victims, as many bodies were charred beyond recognition due to the intensity of the crash.

"Ahmedabad Civil Hospital's students' hostel, staff quarters and nearby residential areas are located in the area where the plane crashed. Some residents from that area were also injured. Around 50 injured people have been brought to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. They are serious but stable and are receiving the best possible treatment," he said.

Read Also
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Launches Help Centres In Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat And London Airports...
article-image

The Gujarat government has also mobilised three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 90 personnel from Gandhinagar, to assist in rescue operations.

According to an Air India statement, the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating as Flight AI-171, departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 pm IST with 242 people on board, including 12 crew.

The Air India plane was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, an LTC with 8,200 hours of flying experience. He was assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had 1,100 hours of flying experience, an official said.

According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Runway 23 at 1339 IST (0809 UTC). It gave a mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Mourns Air India Crash Victims, Demands Probe Into Ahmedabad Tragedy

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Mourns Air India Crash Victims, Demands Probe Into Ahmedabad Tragedy

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Lays Foundation Of Dharmshala At Mahavir Cancer Hospital On Kishore Kunal's...

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Lays Foundation Of Dharmshala At Mahavir Cancer Hospital On Kishore Kunal's...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Expresses Grief, Calls Incident 'Heartbreaking'

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Expresses Grief, Calls Incident 'Heartbreaking'

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Inspects Patna Metro Work, Sets August 2025 Deadline For Priority Corridor

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Inspects Patna Metro Work, Sets August 2025 Deadline For Priority Corridor

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav To Lead Seat-Sharing Talks With INDIA Bloc Allies Ahead Of Bihar Assembly...

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav To Lead Seat-Sharing Talks With INDIA Bloc Allies Ahead Of Bihar Assembly...