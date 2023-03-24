Youths to pay one-time competitive exam fee: MP CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the Youth Policy at Yuva Mahapanchayat in Bhopal on Thursday. According to the policy, under ‘CM Koshal Kamai Yojna,’ candidates selected by various industries will be given Rs 8k a month for a year.

In addition, the industries, where the candidates will be imparted training, will give them stipend. Most of the schemes are related to the service sector, entrepreneurship and start-ups. Chouhan said Rs 1k crore had been allocated for the financial year 2023-24 under the scheme.

He also assured the youths that the government would increase the amount of budget mentioned in the scheme in case the number of candidates increases. It would be initially given to one lakh students, he said.

There is a portal through which students can start registering themselves to get benefits under the scheme from June 1 and, from July 1, they will get the stipend, he further said.

‘I am against unemployment allowance,’ Chouhan said. He added the aim of the policy is to help the youth to become entrepreneurs. According to Chouhan, the government made the policy after getting 10k suggestions from youths.

Financial assistance under Medhavi Vidhyarthi Yojna was given to the students whose family income is Rs 6 lakh a year. But now, those students, whose family income is Rs 8 lakh a year, will also get the benefit.

He also announced that ‘one-time examination fee’ and registration facility scheme would be launched for recruitment. Those who are taking the competitive examinations conducted by the state have to register themselves only once a year. Those who have paid examination fee at the time of submitting forms do not have to pay it again in the same year, he said.

Key points of Youth Policy

A separate merit list will be made for admission to MBBS and BDS for students of state government schools. For such students, 5pc seats will be reserved in colleges.

State Youth Commission will be reconstituted by April 5.

A separate budget for youths will be prepared next year. On the lines of Khelo India, Khelo MP Youth Games will be held every year. A budget allocation of Rs 750 crore has been made for sports and sports infrastructure.

A Global Skill Park will come up in Bhopal this year. New Global Skill Parks will be set up in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar and Rewa.

Basic and advanced courses will be available in German and Japanese languages.

Employment Exchange will be made into a platform for Gig Works, which will not be limited to traditional employment.

With the start-up policy, a Student Innovation Fund of Rs 100 crore will be created.

Vivekananda Youth Resource Centres will be set up in districts to provide benefits of various schemes.