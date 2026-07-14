Youths Thrash Sister's Husband With Belts For Passing Lewd Comments On Woman In MP's Morena— Viral Video

Morena Man Tied to Tree, Brutally Beaten by Brothers-in-Law -- Viral Video | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A man was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten with belts and sticks in Madhya Pradesh's Morena. The accused youths got enraged after their sister's husband passed lewd comments on a woman.

They caught him, stripped him naked and thrashed him.

The incident happened in Bhidausha village under the Sihonia police station area in Morena.

According to reports, in the viral video, a young man can be seen tied to a tree while others are observed beating him with belts and sticks. It is alleged that the assailants are the victim's brothers-in-law.

Preliminary information suggests the dispute arose over lewd comments passed on a woman.

Police said that the accused youths have been identified and their search is underway.

Youths Tie Sister's Husband To Tree, Lash Him For Passing Comments At A Woman #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/tdk3kyrVFE — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 14, 2026

About the video

The video shows a man tied to a tree in a forest while two youths-- said to be his brother-in-law, surround him. One of them repeatedly hit him with a belt as others appear to beat him with sticks and physically intimidate him. The victim is seen writhing in pain and pleading, while bystanders record the assault instead of intervening.

Police probe begins after video goes viral

Following the emergence of the video, the Sihonia police have taken cognisance of the matter. They are currently verifying the authenticity of the viral video and investigating all aspects of the incident. Further legal action will be taken based on the investigation.

Further legal action will be taken based on the investigation. This incident once again raises questions about the tendency of individuals to take the law into their own hands.

The police have appealed to the public to rely on the legal system rather than attempting to deliver justice themselves in the event of a dispute.