'Jail Jao Ya Paisa Do,' Morena ASI Caught Demanding Bribe From Accused In Exchange For Bail, Suspended -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): An ASI was suspended after allegedly demanding a bribe from accused persons during the bail process, saying, "Jail jao ya paisa do...(Go to jail or pay up)," in Madhya Pradesh's Morena.

The matter came to light through a video that went viral on social media on Tuesday.

According to reports, the video allegedly features Assistant Sub-Inspector Rambabu Niboriya, who is posted at Sabalgarh police station in Morena.

In the video, the ASI can be seen demanding a bribe from an accused, Manish, in exchange for bail.

Police stated that a dispute had arisen in a village over a water source.

An assault case was registered against several individuals, including Manish Mahaur, in connection with the incident.

Video goes viral

#WATCH | Morena ASI Caught Demanding Bribe From Accused In Exchange For Bail, Video Goes Viral #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/1rJaCpCq8W — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 7, 2026

It is alleged that when the accused arrived at the police station to be released on notice, ASI Rambabu Niboriya told them, "Either go to jail or pay money; I will release you right here."

It is reported that the complainant recorded the entire conversation and circulated it on social media.

Following the viral video, Morena Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmaraj Meena took immediate cognisance of the issue.

Deeming the matter serious prima facie, ASI Rambabu Niboriya was suspended with immediate effect.

Orders have also been issued for a departmental inquiry into the entire incident.

The viral video has not been independently verified, and the full truth behind the allegations will only emerge after the investigation.

The police have stated that further action will be taken based on the investigation report.

For now, this incident has once again raised questions regarding transparency and accountability within the police department.

All eyes are now fixed on the outcome of the investigation and the subsequent actions to be taken.