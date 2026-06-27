Angry Over Wife’s Dance In Bhagwat Katha, Morena Man Allegedly Kills Wife & Two Sons, Jumps In Front Of Train -- VIDEO

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The mystery behind the tragic murder-suicide case in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena was solved on Saturday after it was revealed that a dispute regarding a 'dance during Bhagwat Katha' had taken place between Balram and Ravita.
Notably, 32-year-old Balram allegedly killed his wife, 28-year-old Ravita, and their two young sons, Aarav (10) and Atul (7), before jumping in front of a train on Saturday.
Officials said the incident took place in the Matabasaiya police station area. Locals claimed that tensions in the family had been ongoing for some time.
The dispute is believed to have started after the wife reportedly danced during a Bhagwat Katha (religious storytelling event), which allegedly angered her husband. However, police have not confirmed this claim.
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A video of the wife’s dance has also surfaced on social media. In the video, the woman can be seen immersed in music, dancing with a veil over her face. While she dances, locals can be seen watching her. A banner reading “Shreemad Bhagwat Katha” is also visible in the video.
Villagers allege husband doubted his wife’s character
Some villagers also said the husband doubted his wife’s character, but authorities stressed that all angles are being examined and nothing has been confirmed yet.
Police said Ravita had returned to her in-laws’ house just two days before the incident. After that, arguments in the family reportedly increased, leading to the tragic outcome on Saturday.
Investigations underway
Senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police Dharamraj Meena, said the investigation is ongoing.
Crime scene evidence has been collected, and statements from relatives and villagers are being recorded.
Authorities have urged people not to jump to conclusions until the investigation is complete.
The incident has deeply shocked the local community, which is struggling to come to terms with the loss of an entire family.