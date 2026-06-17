Youths Spotted Waving Weapons In Luxury Car Convoy To Make Reel On Jabalpur Roads-- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of youths were spotted doing dangerous stunts and allegedly waving weapons on busy roads in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

The police have taken note of the viral video and started an investigation.

A video has surfaced showing the group of youths moving in a long convoy of luxury cars, one behind the other, on city roads in Jabalpur.

In the video, some of them are seen coming out from the roof of moving vehicles while the convoy continues through busy streets.

The video also shows some youths allegedly waving weapons while travelling in the convoy.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Youths Wave Weapons On Busy Roads While Doing Stunts In Luxury Cars To Make Reels In Jabalpur#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/qcoLknvgpO — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 17, 2026

The act appears to have been done to show off and create a display of power on public roads. The movement of multiple vehicles together also caused disruption in traffic in several parts of the city.

According to reports, the convoy passed through different areas while the youths recorded the incident and later shared it on social media. The video quickly went viral, drawing strong reactions from people who called the behaviour dangerous and irresponsible.

After the video surfaced, police took immediate notice of the incident. Teams from Madan Mahal and Barela police stations have started an investigation into the matter. Officers are trying to identify all the people seen in the video.

Police are also checking the registration numbers of the vehicles involved in the convoy. Based on the findings, action will be taken against those responsible.

Officials said cases may be registered under the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving and traffic violations. Police are also looking into the alleged display of weapons in public, which could lead to additional charges if confirmed.

Authorities said strict action, including cancellation of driving licences, may be taken against those involved. Police have made it clear that such behaviour will not be tolerated.

The investigation is still ongoing, and more details are expected as police continue to verify the identities of the youths seen in the video.