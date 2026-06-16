EOW Raids Municipal Corporation Official's Home After Complaint Of Disproportionate Assets In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Tuesday conducted a raid at the residence of Pola Rao, the in-charge Assistant Health Officer of Zone 11 of the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation on Tuesday.

The action was taken following a complaint alleging that he had acquired assets beyond his known sources of income.

According to officials, the EOW had been investigating the complaint for some time. After finding sufficient grounds during the inquiry, the agency obtained a search warrant from the court and launched the raid.

An EOW team reached Rao’s residence at around 5:30 am on Tuesday. To keep the operation confidential, officials arrived in different vehicles, including police vehicles, a municipal corporation ambulance, and other vehicles. The team then began a detailed search of the house and related documents.

Properties owned by Rao

During the initial investigation, officials found documents linked to several properties owned by Rao. These include a flat, a plot in Jabalpur, and agricultural land in Andhra Pradesh. According to officials, the plot in Jabalpur is estimated to have a market value of around Rs 10,000 per square foot. Documents related to other properties are also being examined.

The EOW has also started checking Rao’s bank accounts, insurance policies, investments, and financial records. During the search, officials reportedly found documents suggesting investments in cash savings schemes and other financial plans.

Information was also received about investments in BC or committee-style savings schemes, which are now under scrutiny.

Officials also assessed his vehicles and other assets. Preliminary information suggests that Rao owns one four-wheeler and four two-wheelers, including a Bullet motorcycle worth around Rs 5 lakh. Jewellery, electronic items, and other valuable belongings found at the house are also being evaluated.

According to the EOW, the complaint alleged that Rao had accumulated assets much higher than what could be justified by his salary and legal income.

The agency is currently calculating the value of his movable and immovable assets.

After the investigation is completed, officials will compare his income with his assets and decide on further legal action.