15 Passengers Trapped In Madan Mahal Railway Station Lift For 50 Minutes; Rescued By RPF Rescues In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Around 15 passengers were trapped inside a lift for nearly an hour at Jabalpur’s Madan Mahal Railway Station on Tuesday.

According to information, the incident took place in the lift at Platform No. 4. The passengers had just got off the Amarkantak Express and entered the lift with heavy luggage.

The incident came to light after a video of the ordeal was circulated on social media.

The video shows the lift stuck midway as officials arrived to assist the trapped passengers. Later, all the passengers were safely evacuated one by one.

According to reports, the lift stopped midway due to excess weight. The passengers remained stuck inside and raised an alarm for help.

After hearing their cries, personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rushed to the spot. A lift mechanic was called from the main railway station to repair the malfunction.

After nearly 50 minutes, the lift was fixed and all passengers were safely rescued. The passengers expressed relief after coming out of the lift.

No injuries were reported in the incident.