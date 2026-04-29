Lift Falls From Third Floor In Bhopal, 7 Journalists Injured | AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A lift suddenly fell from the third floor in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal injuring as many as 7 people, as reported on Wednesday.

According to information, the incident occurred at Sagar Plaza in MP Nagar Zone-2 on Wednesday evening.

All the injured were journalists who had gone to meet a fellow journalist at an office in Sagar Plaza. The accident happened while they were returning and using the lift.

Those injured were identified as Rizwan Ahmed Siddiqui, Sushil Tripathi, Dilip Bhadoriya, Anita Choubey, Pragati Shrivastava and Sadia Khan, along with another person.

Police said the lift suddenly crashed to the ground floor from the third floor, leaving all 7 occupants injured.

Among them, Rizwan Ahmed Siddiqui and Sushil Tripathi suffered serious leg injuries. Siddiqui was admitted to Narmada Hospital, while Tripathi was taken to SAGE Hospital for treatment.

The incident was reported to MP Nagar Police Station.

Further details are awaited into the matter.