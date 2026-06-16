Vinay Dwivedi Becomes New Chhatarpur ADM; Two Deputy Collectors, Tehsildar Shifted In MP Administrative Reshuffle

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has made changes in the administrative setup and appointed Vinay Dwivedi as the new Additional Collector (ADM) of Chhatarpur district on Tuesday.

According to the transfer order, Dwivedi was earlier serving as Revenue Deputy Commissioner in the Sagar division.

As part of the reshuffle, Deputy Collector and SDM Prashant Agrawal, who was posted in Chhatarpur, has been transferred to Rewa. Visha Madhavani has been transferred to Raisen district.

Aditya Kumar Sonkiya, who was working as Tehsildar and in charge of land records, has been transferred to Satna. Joint Collector Balbir Raman has been promoted as Additional Collector and posted in Anuppur.

Vinay Dwivedi has worked in Chhatarpur before as an SDM. Because of his earlier posting, he is familiar with the district’s geography, administrative work, and local issues. Officials believe his experience will help in handling district administration smoothly.

The appointment is being seen as an important administrative change. Since Dwivedi has previously served in Chhatarpur, he is expected to take charge of his new responsibilities quickly. The transferred officers are likely to join their new postings soon.

The administrative changes are also considered important for upcoming development works and revenue administration in the district.