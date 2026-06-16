High-Voltage Drama: 2 Women Punch, Kick & Pull Each Other’s Hair Inside Jabalpur SP Office During Public Hearing; Detained -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A high-voltage drama unfolded inside Jabalpur’s SP office on Tuesday when two women got into a violent clash, leaving one of them bleeding and seriously injured, on Tuesday.

According to information, a fight broke out inside the Superintendent of Police (SP) office in Jabalpur, creating chaos during the public grievance hearing.

Several videos of the incident have surfaced on social media, showing the two women lying on the ground and attacking each other before bystanders stepped in to separate them.

Onlookers said, two women first got into a heated argument that soon turned violent in front of police officials.

The women allegedly pulled each other’s hair, punched and kicked one another, while a crowd gathered to watch the high-voltage drama.

Watch the video here:

During the clash, people also pulled out their phones and recorded the entire incident. The video was later uploaded on social media which is doing rounds on Tuesday.

The actual reason behind the clash is unknown and will only be clear after the police questioning.

Injured woman had come to lodge complaint against Vidya Raikwar

Sources said, one of the women was reportedly injured in the scuffle. Police personnel at the spot intervened and separated them before taking both women to the Civil Lines Police Station for questioning.

Officials said the injured woman had come to the SP office to lodge a complaint during the weekly public hearing.

She accused another woman, identified as Vidya Raikwar, of assault and alleged links with criminals.

Vidya, who claims to be a YouTuber, had reportedly published a story against the injured woman a few days ago.

The injured woman alleged that the report had twisted facts and had approached the SP seeking action.

Police said the matter is being investigated in detail.