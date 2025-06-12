Youth Stabbed To Death For Stopping Group Of Men From Urinating In Public In Jabalpur; Locals Block Road In Protest

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of men for stopping them from urinating in public in Jabalpur.

Angry locals and family members staged a protest by placing his body on the road on Thursday.

The incident took place in Jabalpur’s Chandaal Bhata area, under Gohalpur police station limits.

The victim, identified as Sagar Satnami, had reportedly told a group of men not to urinate in open spaces two days earlier. Angered by this, the men attacked him on the road and stabbed him multiple times.

Sagar was taken to the hospital in serious condition but died during treatment.

Following his death, angry locals and family members staged a protest by placing his body on the road and blocking traffic. They blamed a nearby liquor shop for repeated crimes in the area and shouted slogans against the police and local administration.

Residents alleged that the liquor shop has become a hotspot for anti-social elements who often cause trouble.

Sagar’s mother, Laxmi Satnami, said her son was a simple boy with no enemies. Locals claimed that despite several complaints, no action was taken to remove the shop.

Gohalpur police and SDM Pankaj Mishra reached the spot and tried to calm the protesters, promising strict action.

SDM Mishra assured that law and order will be maintained and the culprits will face strict punishment.

The victim’s family and local leaders warned of a larger protest if the liquor shop is not shut and the accused are not arrested soon.