Youth Stabbed After Dispute Over Goat In Aishbagh, Bhopal

Youth Stabbed After Dispute Over Goat In Aishbagh | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A minor dispute over a goat turned violent in Aishbagh area, where a youth was allegedly attacked with a knife by a group of men on Sunday night. Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against four named accused and their accomplices.

According to reports, the victim, Asif Khan, a resident of Bismillah Colony works in the private firm and had reared a goat at his house.

On Sunday evening, a local youth identified as Sohail allegedly made remarks about the goat, leading to an argument between the two. Local residents intervened and pacified the duo after which Sohail left the spot.

However, around 8 pm, Sohail allegedly returned with his associates identified as Parvez, Munna, Aman and another youth and reached Asif’s house. The accused allegedly started abusing Asif and assaulted him.

During the attack, one of the accused allegedly stabbed Asif with a knife, seriously injuring him. The accused fled after the incident. Aishbagh police have registered a case under attempt to murder and other relevant sections. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused.