Nazirabad Police Busted Fake Marriage Gang, Bride Among 3 Held In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Nazirabad police on Monday busted a gang involved in duping families by arranging fake marriages and cheating them of money. The police arrested three suspects including a woman who posed as a bride and duped a man of Rs 2.50 lakh through a fake marriage.

The arrested suspects were identified as Roop Singh Raikwar, 34, originally from Vidisha; Ravi Kushwah, 25, and Saroj Uikey, 28, both from Mandideep. Saroj allegedly acted as the fake bride. Police officials said the suspects were being questioned further to ascertain how many people have they duped so far.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pankaj Kumar Pandey said Nazirabad police station incharge Durjan Singh Barkade exposed the gang involved in the marriage-related fraud.

Police said the complainant, Ramchandra Meena, a resident of Amlaya village, approached the police on Sunday. He alleged that his younger brother, Sarwan Meena, was unmarried and, through relatives, the family came into contact with the masterminds who offered to arrange a marriage for him.

The main suspect, Roop Singh Raikwar, introduced himself as a relative of the woman and demanded Rs2.50 lakh for the marriage. On April 30, the suspects brought a woman to the complainant s village, where the family paid the amount in cash. The marriage was solemnised at a temple.

The woman stayed at Sarwan Meena s house as his wife for around 10 days before disappearing on the night of May 10 without informing anyone. Suspecting fraud, the family lodged a complaint with the Nazirabad police.

A case was registered and, acting on a tip-off, the police arrested all three of them. The car used in the crime was also seized. The suspects confessed to duping the victim through the fake marriage.