‘Youth Need Uniform Education System, Not Uniform Civil Code,’ Says Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh minister and Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh on Wednesday said the country’s youth are demanding better education and fair examinations, not debates on issues like the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and live-in relationships.

Speaking to the media during the Congress’ Chhatron Ki Goonj programme in Jabalpur, Singh said, “Today, the youth of the country, whom we call the nation’s strength, are demanding their rights. They want quality education and transparent examinations.”

Taking a jibe at the BJP government, Singh said, “The government is instead talking about the Uniform Civil Code and live-in relationships, but today’s youth are asking for a uniform education system and a common healthcare policy.”

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Paper leaks major issue in 12-year tenure

Singh alleged that paper leaks have become a major issue during the BJP government’s 12-year tenure at the Centre. He claimed that examinations like CBSE, NEET and state Public Service Commission (PSC) exams have faced paper leak controversies.

He questioned the appointment of the National Testing Agency (NTA) chief, alleging that the person had earlier held positions in the Madhya Pradesh PSC and Chhattisgarh before being appointed to the NTA.

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“The government is playing with the future of innocent students. Young people are suffering because of failures in the examination system,” Singh said.

He also mentioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent interactions with students, saying that the party’s Chhatron Ki Goonj campaign is being held in more than 100 cities across the country to highlight issues related to education and examination reforms.

‘Private contractors handle various exam stages’

When asked about punishment for those responsible for paper leaks, Singh demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

He alleged that the government has allowed private contractors to handle various stages of examinations, including paper setting, printing, transportation and exam centre management.

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“Private contractors are setting papers, printing them, transporting them and even managing examination centres. This has affected deserving students, while wealthy but less deserving candidates benefit,” Singh claimed.

Singh said those responsible for harming students’ futures should face strict legal action, including FIRs under cheating-related provisions of the law.

He also demanded the removal of the NTA chief, saying accountability was necessary to restore students’ trust in the examination system.

The event was attended by Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress president Yash Gangoria, Jabalpur city Youth Congress president Saurabh Nati Sharma, Leader of Opposition Amrish Mishra and other party workers.